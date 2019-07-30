Anyone who wants to share their fair story about a fair in Wisconsin is welcome to enter. Share your fair story in 200-400 words and include the name of the Wisconsin Fair you are referring to. Submit to Ann Webb at the Pierce County Fair Office by Sept. 13, 2019 via email or hard copy. Entries submitted in prior years are not eligible to be resubmitted. By submitting an entry, the author transfers to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs ownership of the fair story.

The Wisconsin Association of Fairs is divided into four districts. You do not need to know which district the fair you are speaking of is from, simply include the name of the fair. Entries will be judged against entries from within the same district and a winner selected. A cash prize will be awarded to the winner from each district. The four district winners will then be judged and the first and second place entries will receive a cash prize and a plaque. The winners will be announced at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in January 2020 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Winners will be notified by Dec. 14 and do not need to be present to win, but will be invited to attend. Ellsworth's Jack Hines was the District II winner in 2019 and also the Reserve Champion overall. Jack's fair story tells how he met his wife, Shirley, at the 1952 Pierce County Fair on the Roll-A-Plane ride on the midway.

For more information on the sixth annual "Every Person Has A Fair Story" contest, contact Ann M. Webb, Pierce County Fair Manager at 715-273-6874 or awebb@co.pierce.wi.us. Maybe make your own story this year by attending the 2019 Pierce County Fair scheduled for Aug. 8-11, 2019. "Shake Up Your Summer at the Pierce County Fair" is this year's theme. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)."