Recently, Area 51 in Nevada has received out-of-this world media attention that has military members reportedly on their toes, according to the New York Times.

1.9 million people have responded to a public Facebook invite saying they will be attending an event titled "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop Us" dated to happen Sept. 20.

Their goal?

"See them aliens", according the the Facebook invitation's description.

Facts about Area 51 and whether or not aliens are truly a part of its mystery are rather unclear and unconfirmed. According to the Britannica Encyclopedia, Area 51 is allegedly named after its designation on maps of Atomic Energy Commission.

It's known as a top-secret U.S. Air Force installation clouded by conspiracies of universal mystery which includes space life.

Some have even entertained the bizarre idea that the 1969 moon landing was supposedly filmed in one of the base's hangars, which was recently listed as a circulating rumor on an article by Popular Mechanics this month.

Whether or not the nearly 2 million respondees are really planning to raid Area 51 and potentially give conspirators some answers about the secret location, the nation has yet to see.

But for a quiet rural town in western Wisconsin, the mysteries surrounding life "out there" have been a part of the residents' everyday life for decades.

Elmwood, located on the rural eastern outskirts of Pierce County, is surrounded by immaculately green, lush and prosperous rolling treelines and corn fields.

The fertile land isn't the only thing surrounding Elmwood.

Reports of UFO sightings have flooded the land since the 1970s, beginning in 1975 when a UFO was reported to have been seen by the town's chief of police, George Wheeler.

For a few years following, multiple sightings were recorded and some have claimed to see them now and again in this century, though most are not recorded.

One Elmwood native, Tom Forster, said he first saw a UFO at the age of 4 and has seen the UFOs multiple times over the years.

Forster said he and his wife saw them one night on top of a pole shed on their property. He said his wife, who responded in alarm, asked him what they should do.

"I'm going to bed," Forster, rather jaded at the UFOs' presence, had responded.

Forster said he has seen a UFO again as recently as 2007 near his home and said he's never once had an alcoholic beverage when he's seen the strange entities each time.

With Forster's UFO experiences being particularly noteworthy and well-known in the town, he agreed to guide bus tours around the town's sighting locations during UFO Days for the first time last year.

UFO Days, Elmwood's celebration of their controversial history, has been inviting believers and skeptics alike to partake in the three-day festival for over 40 years at the end of every July.

This year, bus tours ran every hour for four hours with a full-size school bus. Forster said they had to expand this year with more tours and a larger bus to accommodate for the number of interested people.

Lines to load the bus were long on July 27, and most seats were full on the tours. At each of the four sites that were located on the outskirts of Elmwood, the driver stopped and Forster spoke about the history behind each sighting.

Theory after theory has circulated in Elmwood in an attempt to unravel the reasons for the reported UFO sightings. These include UFOs passing through different dimensions, effects of the moon's phases and the need for UFOs to recharge using the unused energy from power plants.

Although not every Elmwood resident has reportedly seen one for themselves, most will add to the town's conversation by saying "I haven't seen mine yet," Forster explained during a tour.

Perhaps it is in the near future that the human race will unearth some answers about the last frontier "out there" that has baffled the ages.