Annual Threshing Bee set for Aug. 18

The day will feature a variety of old time farm equipment in operation. Demonstrations include threshing, baling with a stationary hay press, silo filling, corn shelling and more. A variety of antique tractors, "hit and miss" engines and other equipment will also be on display throughout the day. Kids can see goats and play in the River Falls FFA cornbox.

Activities start at 10 a.m., with a noon break for a "threshing day" dinner of roast pork, sweet corn and side dishes, topped off with root beer floats featuring ice cream made on-site.

Other activities include a pedal pull for kids and adults starting at 1 p.m., a silent auction, and a 2 p.m. parade of antique tractors preceded by the annual crowning of a King and Queen.

The Threshing Bee is open to the public and admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish to pass for the noon meal. The meat and sweet corn will be provided. Beverages are also available on site. For more information, call Pete Lubich at 715-821-7800, or Ron DeCoux at 715-425-1041.