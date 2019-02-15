Prescott Foundation adds spark to ball park upgrades

The foundation's grant is for the first phase of the campaign that installs high-quality advertising signs on the outfield fence. The signs will feature local businesses and sponsors, and bring in revenue for CAB for ongoing expenses and future phases of the project. With the $10,000 donation, CAB Company will re-engineer the fence so it is ready to support the aluminum signs year-round. The ball field is used for high school, community recreation, Legion, VFW and town teams.

The grant fits well with the foundation's mission, according to board member Dar Hovel.

"Our preferred grant requests are those where we can help kick-start a project that will be a community asset, knowing that the organization has a plan in place to sustain the project," Hovel said. "In this case, the group not only has a solid plan but the grant also helps them create a future revenue stream. We're often behind the scenes adding support to a community project, and this time it's literally behind the fence!"

Dallas Eggers, CAB Company president, was "absolutely thrilled" with the donation.

"This grant is key to our endeavors and things are falling into place," Eggers said. "Our revised mission statement now includes PCR and all softball programs in the city. The sign initiative gives us stable funding for the next few years and lets us garner the funds to continue raising more for the next phase. The entire project is a great addition to the community, bringing in visitors, providing a place for residents to gather, and of course keeping alive our long history of baseball excellence."

For more information about the Spark the Park campaign, contact the group at 651-560-6954 or

info@cabcompany.org. The Prescott Foundation supports programs, projects and organizations that enrich life for residents of Prescott (www.prescottfoundation.com).