Operation Round Up grants awarded
Members of Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services are helping support a broad array of community services through the co-op's Operation Round Up program. Five organizations were each awarded $1,000 in April: Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put, Durand and Lund Fire Departments, Pierce County Friends of the Fair, and Pierce County Veterans Services.
"Each of these programs assists residents in our service territory, whether it's protecting persons
and property with firefighting or connecting veterans with services they've earned," said Larry
Dokkestul, Pierce Pepin's President and CEO. "PPCS recognizes the important work done by
these organizations and is glad to help support them."
Operation Round Up is funded by participating Pierce Pepin members who round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, or donate a specific dollar amount. The program
provides charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations that offer programs and support projects to enhance the quality of life for those within the communities served by the
cooperative.
Operation Round Up grants are awarded quarterly by the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services
Board of Directors. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying may visit www.piercepepin.coop or call 800-924-2133 for information. The next application deadline is
June 15.