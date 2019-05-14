Search
    Operation Round Up grants awarded

    By Submitted Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Pierce County Veterans Service Office received a $1,000 check from Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services Operation Round Up. Pictured with Charity Lubich, PPCS (right) are David Till and Tami MacGregor. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Charity Lubich, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services (center), presented a $1,000 check from PPCS Operation Round Up to Diane Huebel, officer/director and SVSSP Director Kathy Nyeggen. Submitted photo2 / 3
    Friends of the Fair received a $1,000 check from Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. Pictured are Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb; Charity Lubich, PPCS; Bill Emery; Jack Hines; April Daniels, fair specialist; Matt Kelly, fair groundskeeper. Submitted photo 3 / 3

    Members of Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services are helping support a broad array of community services through the co-op's Operation Round Up program. Five organizations were each awarded $1,000 in April: Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put, Durand and Lund Fire Departments, Pierce County Friends of the Fair, and Pierce County Veterans Services.

    "Each of these programs assists residents in our service territory, whether it's protecting persons

    and property with firefighting or connecting veterans with services they've earned," said Larry

    Dokkestul, Pierce Pepin's President and CEO. "PPCS recognizes the important work done by

    these organizations and is glad to help support them."

    Operation Round Up is funded by participating Pierce Pepin members who round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, or donate a specific dollar amount. The program

    provides charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations that offer programs and support projects to enhance the quality of life for those within the communities served by the

    cooperative.

    Operation Round Up grants are awarded quarterly by the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services

    Board of Directors. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying may visit www.piercepepin.coop or call 800-924-2133 for information. The next application deadline is

    June 15.

    Explore related topics:communitynonprofitsoperation round uppierce pepin cooperativeEllsworthWisconsin
