Operation Round Up grants awarded

"Each of these programs assists residents in our service territory, whether it's protecting persons

and property with firefighting or connecting veterans with services they've earned," said Larry

Dokkestul, Pierce Pepin's President and CEO. "PPCS recognizes the important work done by

these organizations and is glad to help support them."

Operation Round Up is funded by participating Pierce Pepin members who round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, or donate a specific dollar amount. The program

provides charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations that offer programs and support projects to enhance the quality of life for those within the communities served by the

cooperative.

Operation Round Up grants are awarded quarterly by the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services

Board of Directors. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying may visit www.piercepepin.coop or call 800-924-2133 for information. The next application deadline is

June 15.