Ellsworth FFA report: A busy start to the summer

The Ellsworth FFA Alumni puts on the annual tractor pull. However, the Ellsworth FFA members are always eager to help. It is a significant fundraiser for the Ellsworth FFA. Members worked in the food stands, sold 50/50 tickets, sold water and pop, helped set up and take down, and helped with T-shirt sales. It was a fun and productive night.

On June 10, Lindsey Augustine, Kailey Brenner, Madyson Bignell, Lauren Brand, Mitchell Nelson, Rylee Bovee, Riley Anderson, Desi Garr, Raye Schmalstig, Brianna Hove and Anesa Vosburg headed to Madison for Wisconsin FFA 90th State Convention.Members attended workshops, watched sessions, volunteered through Courtesy Corps and worked in the newsroom. Riley Anderson and Raye Schmalstig served as delegates. They approved changes to the State FFA Constitution and voted for next year's state officers.

The most significant events at Wisconsin State Convention were the election of Lindsey Augustine as state vice president and the conclusion of Paige Nelson's year as state secretary. Lindsey Augustine's election is a historic moment for Ellsworth FFA. Paige Nelson's election last year made her the first state officer from Ellsworth FFA in 50 years. Lindsey Augustine's election makes her the second state officer in a row for Ellsworth. Lindsey worked diligently to be prepared for state office. Almost every day since graduation, she was preparing for the interviews. At state convention, she was "beyond nervous." "Pretty much all day on Tuesday I was sick because I was nervous about delegate rounds the next day," Lindsey admitted. However, when her name was announced, making her the Section 2 State officer, she "was excited and at a loss for words." "This has been my dream and I am excited to start to journey to help serve Section 2." Ellsworth FFA is extremely proud of Lindsey Augustine. We are also proud of Paige Nelson, who just finished her year as state Secretary. She was very busy at convention, but it was a great conclusion to her year. The Ellsworth FFA loved watching her lead a session onstage. After 50 years without a state officer, seeing a familiar face, now two familiar faces, is a surreal feeling. Katie Christenson, Ellsworth Agriculture Teacher and Ellsworth FFA Advisor, is proud of both of them. She helped both of them prepare and is happy to see their work pay off.

Riley Anderson, Brianna Hove and Raye Schmalstig will attend Washington Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. Here they will learn about leadership and serving their community, as well as have time to explore our nation's capital.

The Ellsworth FFA wishes everyone a fantastic rest of their June!