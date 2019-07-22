PCHA designated as FamilySearch Affiliate Library

Per their website: FamilySearch.org, "FamilySearch is a nonprofit family history organization dedicated to connecting families across generations."

Anyone can now come to the PCHA office in Bay City and utilize this online resource and it is completely free of charge. To take advantage of this new service, you can log into the designated computer at the Pierce County Historical Association's office with your own FamilySearch login credentials. If you do not already have an account, you can sign up for one for free. You can also bring your own laptop and connect to the FamilySearch website using their WIFI and get the same extended access.

The PCHA is excited to have obtained this designation. We hope the community will take advantage of this additional resource we are now able to offer. Please check the website for hours: www.PierceCountyHistorical.org. Address: W6321 E. Main Street, Bay City, WI 54023.