Kiwanis Student of the Week: Maddie Horn

"Maddie is an avid reader, but more importantly, she is a huge supporter of the library and all of our programs," Simon said. "Maddie is an active member of the book club at the high school and with the Prescott Public Library teen group. A talented videographer, Maddie has produced videos to promote our library. Always positive, always willing to go above and beyond. Maddie has been a pleasure to work with and she has been a major factor in the success of our library."

Parents: James and Amy Horn

Community service / outside clubs / activities: Chip in for Others volunteer group, Teen Advisory Board, work at From the Ground Up Farms, United Teens Encounter Christ.

Interests: Photography, videography, reading, journaling and dance.

School activities: National Honors Society, varsity dance team, Book Club, honor roll, Volunteer Group and Yearbook.

Future Plans: Attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with a major in English and a minor in Professional Writing. I aspire to become a librarian or an editor at a publishing company.