Kiwanis Student of the Week: Calihan Sterud

"Calihan has always gone above and beyond for her class work for statistics," Zimmer said. "She wants to make sure she is doing everything correctly and is willing to help others who need it."

Parents: Amy and Daniel Sterud

Community service / outside clubs / activities: Work at Caribou Coffee, dance team

Hobbies / interests: Singing (choir)

School activities: Dance team, honor roll

Future Plans: To go to Bethel University to become a registered nurse.