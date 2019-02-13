Search
    Kiwanis Student of the Week: Calihan Sterud

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Calihan Sterud

    The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for Feb. 13 is Prescott High School senior Calihan Sterud, who was nominated by Prescott High School math teacher Bella Zimmer.

    "Calihan has always gone above and beyond for her class work for statistics," Zimmer said. "She wants to make sure she is doing everything correctly and is willing to help others who need it."

    Parents: Amy and Daniel Sterud

    Community service / outside clubs / activities: Work at Caribou Coffee, dance team

    Hobbies / interests: Singing (choir)

    School activities: Dance team, honor roll

    Future Plans: To go to Bethel University to become a registered nurse.

