Kiwanis Student of the Week: Calihan Sterud
The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for Feb. 13 is Prescott High School senior Calihan Sterud, who was nominated by Prescott High School math teacher Bella Zimmer.
"Calihan has always gone above and beyond for her class work for statistics," Zimmer said. "She wants to make sure she is doing everything correctly and is willing to help others who need it."
Parents: Amy and Daniel Sterud
Community service / outside clubs / activities: Work at Caribou Coffee, dance team
Hobbies / interests: Singing (choir)
School activities: Dance team, honor roll
Future Plans: To go to Bethel University to become a registered nurse.