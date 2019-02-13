It was then I had the idea to contact Mr. Caturia to consider purchasing a print of this stamp for Alvin. I "stalked" him on Facebook, sent him a message, and Jim kindly responded that he would let me know when a print was available.

It was just last week that Jim contacted me and graciously stated he would not only make the trip here to Plum City to hand deliver a print to Alvin, but he would not accept any payment for the print! Alvin was unaware of all these doings at the time. Alvin has been an avid sportsman all his life, enjoying fishing and hunting.

His love of nature and woodworking molded his artistic side with woodwork, painting and carving. Alvin loves to share the story of the 22-point buck he shot back in November 1966. This

particular buck measured 161 4/8 according to the Minnesota Official Measurements organization. It is the 10th largest kill in Goodhue County!

Last Wednesday evening, Jim arrived with his beautiful print and surprised Alvin with the now "famous" duck print. "I just can't believe it! Unbelievable!" was Alvin's response over and over as he admired the print. "It's better than Christmas!" Jim and Alvin shared supper together and exchanged outdoor stories that bridged the two generations of these men, forever friends through a love of the outdoors and artistry.