New KRLT Director: 'I'm a watershed girl'

"I'm 31 and I'm substantially younger than a majority of the executive directors that we've had," she said. "Our board was really intentional about bringing in somebody who could support some of the work we've been doing for the last 25 years but also could look ahead and say we have a changing demographic, our county is changing, lifestyle goals are changing."

She said her goal, and the land trust's goal, is to let their work reflect the changes happening and move forward in a sustainable direction.

Brooks aid she's working to keep looking forward "with this continued mission, keeping the river cold, clean and free forever."

Brooks saw the open position at the KRLT on the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits website. She had been self-employed before, but had been looking to work more with nonprofits.

"I'm a watershed girl," said Brooks. "I love rivers."

Brooks said she was an "Army brat" growing up, and moved around a lot. She was born in Germany, and lived in many places.

"I really struggled a little bit with connecting with other kids on the base," She said. "So I fell in love with nature. So every single base, every single house, every single place we were, I was able to connect with the resources around me."

Brooks said she loved the movie "Erin Brockovich" and was initially planning to go into environmental law. She later took a water resources class, and that changed her plans.

Brooks has a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from Gustavus Adolphus College, and a Masters from the University of Minnesota in Natural Resource and Science management with an emphasis on forest hydrology and watershed management.

"I'm really excited to get to learn from more of the landowners," said Brooks. "It is really exciting. People's stories are really exciting. People are exciting. That's really what this is all about. I like to say organizations don't have needs. People have needs. And we're really here to serve the people in the watershed."

Brooks said the parts of the newly-approved Kinni Corridor Plan dealing with conservation will be a topic of discussion for the KRLT. She said the land trust is taking a look at its priority map and updating it to look at areas in which it would like to focus on placing conservation efforts.

She said the KRLT will also be interested in dam removal and river restoration.

"It is our goal to support the restoration of the river and the lands around it," she said. "So when that does happen, I do see the Land Trust would seek to have a voice in how the land around those restored portions are managed."

In the more immediate future, a fly fishing festival is coming up this spring, from which KRLT will benefit. Find out more at : https://bit.ly/2DUwKWL.

Find out more about the KRLT at: kinni river.org.