Kiwanis Student of the Week: Sophia Lebakken

"Sophie is a delight to have in class," Budworth said. "She is diligent, intelligent and thoughtful. Sophie's academic drive is reflected in all that she does, both inside and outside the classroom. Her conscientious nature and respectful attitude make her the epitome of a 'successful future leader.'"

Parents: Carrie Lebakken and Eric Lebakken

Community service / outside clubs / activities: Work at Kitchen Table restaurant, auditorium crew, babysitter

Hobbies / interests: camping, hiking, spending time with friends and family, boating, painting and golfing.

School activities: Girls golf, Student Wellness, honor roll, Ecology Club, Student Council

Future Plans: I hope to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study engineering management.