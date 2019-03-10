UWRF alumna Maureen Pechacek shares keys to success

A nationally recognized speaker and accounting practice partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Pechacek will share her story on personal development and career success on Tuesday, March 12, at 5 p.m. in the Falcon's Nest in the University Center at UW-River Falls. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Pechacek will speak on what she believes are the keys to success for students and business leaders alike, discussing the role of gender in leadership, the challenges that women face in leadership positions, and the characteristics of effective leaders and strategic and tactical keys to success.

Pechacek holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from UW-River Falls and a master's degree in business taxation from the University of Minnesota. She currently resides in Las Vegas.

The lecture is part of the Ann Lydecker Lecture Series created in the memory of the late UWRF Chancellor Ann Lydecker. The series features a speaker on the issues facing women leaders in many contexts, both in academia and beyond.

For more information, contact Kellie Burrows in the Office of University Advancement atkellene.burrows@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4427.