Kindergarten through fifth grade students at St. Francis School in Ellsworth who received a Virtue Award on April 24 for exhibiting perseverance included Sawyer Francis, Aaron Reister, Sophia Oricchio, Max Olson, Vincent Oricchio and Alexis Marks. Photo courtesy of St. Francis School

During the month of April, students at St. Francis Catholic School in Ellsworth were focused on persevering. And, after their 11th snow day, everyone at St. Francis has been very perseverant in order to catch up on much missed school work! Being perseverant means that you keep trying, even when things get tough.