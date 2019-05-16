Photos: Gone fishin' for trout

As a sportsman's club, we feel honored to have some of our vets down on our land. We have at least three separate events with them. We are planning on doing a large project on the Eau Galle River. With all our club has going on, we need every dollar we can get. All the money from the trout fishing contest will go to this project. That is why we appreciate and thank everyone who bought an ad on our flyer, who purchased tickets for our raffle and all who donated to our auction. We thank the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club for the use of their building, to Jack Hines for calling the auction and to everyone for coming to our event. It was a great day.

Trout winners

Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, largest trout (adult category), 3-pound, 11-ounce Brown, 22.75 inches.

Tyler Thomas, age 13, Menomonie, largest trout (junior class), 2-pound, 4-ounce Brown, 19 inches.

Raffle winners

Joe & Myra Kerchbaum, Beldenville, $300.

Doug Grave, Minneapolis, $150.

Jack Hines, Ellsworth, $50.

Fish ticket money winners

Rick Lee, Baldwin, $100.

Baillie Linder, Luck, age 11, $100.

Chase Lee, Woodville, age 11, $50.

Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, $50.