    Photos: Gone fishin' for trout

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Ten-year-old Finn Seiple, of Texas, caught a 1-pound, 5-ouncer May 4 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest on the Rush River. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder1 / 14
    Lemar Hines of Ellsworth has a handful May 4. He is showing off three trout, weighing 2 pounds, 8 ounces; 2 pounds, 8 ounces; and 1 pound, 7 ounces, respectively. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder2 / 14
    Eleven-year-old Baillie Linder, of Luck, won $100 in the trout ticket money drawing on May 4 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder3 / 14
    Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, was the proud winner of the largest trout (adult category) in the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club contest, with a 3-pound, 11-ounce Brown, measuring 22.75 inches. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 4 / 14
    Eleven-year-old Baillie Linder, Luck, shows of a 14-ounce trout and a 1-pound, 16-ounce catch at the May 4 Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder5 / 14
    Brian Parmeter, of Ellsworth, brought his trout for weigh-in at the May 4 Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club's Trout Fishing Contest at Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder6 / 14
    Fifteen-year-old Katelynn Hanson, Baldwin, shows off her catch May 4 during the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder7 / 14
    Rick Kirchner, Red Wing, Minn., has a nice stringer of trout (one weighing in at 1 pound, 13 ounces) May 4 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder8 / 14
    El Paso resident Brian Moran reeled in a 3-pound, 7-ouncer and a 3-pound, 8-ounce trout May 4 during the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest May 4. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder9 / 14
    Warren Schade (left) of Beldenville and his grandson Issac Anderson, age 13, of New Auburn, display their catch at the May 4 Trout Fish Contest at Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder10 / 14
    Father and son Dennis Schutz and Jeremy Schutz (right) display the winning trout in the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. This 3-pound, 11-ounce Brown was 22.75 inches long. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder11 / 14
    Eight-year-old Eian Murphy, of Ellsworth, snagged a nice 2-pound, 2-ounce trout May 4. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder12 / 14
    Pictured are Tyler Ortner, 12, Spring Valley and his cousins Anna Linder, 7, Roberts (center) and Gabe Linder, 10, Roberts (right) on May 4 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. They are all smiles as they show off their fish. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder13 / 14
    Eleven-year-old Chase Lee, Woodville, won $50 in the trout ticket money drawing May 4 at Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder14 / 14

    On May 4, 2019, the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club held its 44th annual Trout Fishing Contest at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. The weather turned out great, but the fish didn't like it so much. Close to 50 trout were brought in.

    As a sportsman's club, we feel honored to have some of our vets down on our land. We have at least three separate events with them. We are planning on doing a large project on the Eau Galle River. With all our club has going on, we need every dollar we can get. All the money from the trout fishing contest will go to this project. That is why we appreciate and thank everyone who bought an ad on our flyer, who purchased tickets for our raffle and all who donated to our auction. We thank the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club for the use of their building, to Jack Hines for calling the auction and to everyone for coming to our event. It was a great day.

    Trout winners

    Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, largest trout (adult category), 3-pound, 11-ounce Brown, 22.75 inches.

    Tyler Thomas, age 13, Menomonie, largest trout (junior class), 2-pound, 4-ounce Brown, 19 inches.

    Raffle winners

    Joe & Myra Kerchbaum, Beldenville, $300.

    Doug Grave, Minneapolis, $150.

    Jack Hines, Ellsworth, $50.

    Fish ticket money winners

    Rick Lee, Baldwin, $100.

    Baillie Linder, Luck, age 11, $100.

    Chase Lee, Woodville, age 11, $50.

    Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, $50.

