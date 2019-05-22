Kiwanis Student of the Week: Jena Heinsch

"Jena was chosen for the 2019 Prescott Kiwanis Scholarship," Peterson said. "This scholarship recognizes students for outstanding service to the community. Thank you for all you have done for our school district and the community, Jena! Good luck to you on your future endeavors!"

Parent(s): Bob & Bobbie Heinsch

Community service / employment: Volunteer at Courage Kenny Sports & Physical Therapy in Hastings, Minn.; tutor students in math; work at 22 & Company.

Hobbies / interests: Taking pictures, hanging out with my friends, spending time with my family and volunteering.

School activities: National Honors Society, honor roll, Yearbook

Future plans: To attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and obtain a four-year Bachelor's degree.