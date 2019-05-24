Sigler, with the help of her art teacher Adam Nirmaier, submitted her self-portrait created with pencil and coffee grounds to the annual Youth Art Month competition. Youth Art Month is put on by Wisconsin Art Education Association.

Her work was awarded at the State Capitol Celebration in Madison at noon April 5.

"I really love coffee and we came up with this idea that I would make whatever out of coffee. I was really against doing a self-portrait because that would be really hard. But Mr. Nirmaier convinced me to do it," Sigler said.

The coffee grounds Sigler used to decorate her piece were taken from the teacher's lounge.

In the portrait, she is holding a coffee mug and wearing a Minnesota Wild hat, both items portraying her favorite things.

Sigler said she will be using her money reward for costs at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. She will be pursuing the paralegal program.

Nirmaier said he also earned $2,000 for classroom and art supplies for Sigler's successful work.