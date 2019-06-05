Because of Arriola's quick and brave response to begin chest compressions on his father Jose Garcia in their home after Garcia collapsed in the bedroom, a life was saved on March 25, 2019.

"Jordan performed chest compressions for six minutes before EMS arrived. The statistics show after the first four minutes, every minute passed is a 10% decrease in chance of the life being saved," said Brad Jorgenson, Assistant Director of EMS at Spring Valley Area Emergency Services.

This is also the first time Spring Valley Area EMS has ever awarded a citizen for their first response lifesaving efforts in the form of a Community Hero Award, and they were pleased to do so on May 29 at 3 p.m. in the Spring Valley Middle-High School gymnasium.

The staff from Spring Valley emergency services who congratulated Arriola was also a part of Garcia's rescue in March: EMS workers Susan Christenson, Tyler Thiede, Mel Jorgenson, Tara Wentlandt, Tod Jorgenson and Melanie Anderson. Madison Bryan with the Spring Valley Police Department and Tom Boyer, Chief of Baldwin Ambulance, were also present.

Kari Haley, Medical Director at Regions Hospital, was present at the ceremony and spoke to the crowd in the gym about the importance of having citizens who are ready to be first responders before EMS arrives.

During the event in which Garcia experienced a cardiac arrest after reaching for something in the bedroom, Arriola was nearby and heard his father collapse. Arriola said he did panic, but knew he had to do something as everyone around him was also anxious.

Arriola dialed 9-1-1 and handed off the phone to a family member as he moved the bed away to make room to perform CPR on his father. Arriola's sister Divine was standing by to assist.

"It felt like forever," Arriola recalled about the experience. "But after 2 1/2 minutes, he (Garcia) started blinking when I told him to blink if he could hear me."

Garcia's heart rate was revived en route to St. Paul Regions Hospital, where Spring Valley EMS transported him.

Arriola and Garcia were surrounded by extended family members during the awards ceremony, along with a crowd of students who stood when asked by Principal Gretchen Cipriano who was trained in CPR.