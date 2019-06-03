Most Admired Senior Citizen nominations open

No matter what your age, you can nominate your favorite Pierce County senior citizen. Just fill out an entry form as completely as you can and have that special friend or relative sign the statement at the end of the entry.

Anyone over 60 can win. This free event is not a popularity contest, beauty pageant or celebrity sweepstakes. It is, however, a chance for older adults to receive the recognition they deserve. Winners will be selected on the basis of current activity, rather than past accomplishments.

The three most admired Pierce County senior citizen winners will be announced at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at a special program at the Pierce County Fair.

Rules

• The decisions of the judges are final.

• Person nominated must have reached 60 years of age by July 1, 2019 and be a resident of Pierce County.

• The entrant must acknowledge nomination by signing the release form at the end of the application/entry form.

• Application, photo and other information cannot be returned. A photo must be included.

• This entry valid for 2019 only.

• Please be sure that all pertinent information is included with this entry. Include any details that will help the judges in making their final decision. After the entry is received, the judges will be unable to accept any new information, so make certain you have not omitted any information.

• Nomination deadline is July 19, 2019 (postmarked). Winners will be notified by letter.

• Entry form can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or visiting www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm and click on "Most Admired Senior Citizen." Entry form should be completely filled out and must be accompanied by a photo of the entrant. Mail to: Pierce County Fair, Attn: Ann M. Webb, 364 N. Maple — Box 922, Ellsworth, WI 54011.

Good Luck! Pierce County Fair — Aug. 8-11, 2019 "Shake Up Your Summer at the Pierce County Fair." Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI)".