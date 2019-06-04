Martin receives Live Better Community Service Award
JoAnn Martin is Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services' Live Better Community Service Award winner for the second quarter of 2019. Martin was presented the award and a $100 Visa gift card on May 16 for her selfless work as a volunteer at Our Neighbors' Place in River Falls.
Martin has volunteered every Thursday for the past 10 years, providing haircuts to the guests of Our Neighbors' Place free of charge.
"JoAnn shows up with a smile on her face and a positive attitude with a willingness to help," said Shelly Smith, Program Director, Our Neighbors' Place. "We are so grateful to her as she provides us with a resource that we could not offer our guests without her help."
In her spare time, Martin enjoys golf, bowling and traveling with her husband and friends. She also sings in choirs at St. Bridget Church in River Falls.
Congratulations, JoAnn, and thank you for truly making a difference!
Nominate a volunteer from the communities within our service area by completing the nomination form available at www.piercepepin.coop under Community, or contact the office at 800-924-2133. The deadline for the third quarter award is June 15, 2019.