Plum City Poppy Poster and essay winners announced

Post #365 went to each of the local cemeteries, Plum City High School and Plum City Care Center/Seasons, though shortened their presentations at each due to the weather. The final stop was at Spring Pond Park.

The program to award students who participated in the Poppy Poster Contest and Americanism Essay contest was held at the Legion Hall after.

Students from 4K to eighth grade participate in the Poppy Poster Contest. The red poppy of Flanders Field has been used as a remembrance to honor veterans for over 100 years.

This year's winners are:

4K: Bo Richardson, Aspyn Gilles, Hattie Holmstadt

Kindergarten: Emma Hassing, Emma Brantner, Avery Pommerening

Grade 1: Janessa Hemphill, Nolan Bartsh, Brailey Nevland

Grade 2: Hannah Bechel, Kaison Hewitt, Gus Elbe

Grade 3: Brooke Biederman, Laila Smith, Sherlyn Nunez

Grade 4: Gabby Rose Willgrubse, Baylee Pommerening, Makala Breunig

Grade 5: Dustin Albright, Benjamin Hassing, Gianna Holmstead

Grade 6: Makya Kannel, Levi Brantner, Dylan Zeilinger

Grade 7: Trichelle Smaller, McKenzie Bauer, Colin Batho

Grade 8: Carter Bensen (District Choice), Chloe Gransee, Beau Holt

The subject of this year's Americanism Essay contest was "How can we address and prevent veteran homelessness in our communities?"

First place winners from each grade level are:

Grade 3: Mary Peterson

Grade 4: Maggie Bechel

Grade 5: Gianna Holmstadt

Grade 6: Olivia Pullen

Grade 7: Reese Duden

Grade 8: Allyson Fleishauer

Grade 9: Blair Bechel

Grade 10: Kyle Malles

Grade 11: Hannah White

Grade 12: Mackenzie Wieser

Special Mention: Daisy Gonzales

Essays written by Mary, Gianna, Allison, Kyle and Mackenzie have been sent to state competition for their grade level. Thank you to all the students who wrote an essay and to the teachers who helped them.