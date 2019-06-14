Plum City Poppy Poster and essay winners announced
The 2019 Memorial Day was a little "wetter" than usual, but as special as always. The Plum City American Legion Post #365 and its Auxiliary celebrate Memorial Day as a way to honor veterans and service members who have served and protected us.
Post #365 went to each of the local cemeteries, Plum City High School and Plum City Care Center/Seasons, though shortened their presentations at each due to the weather. The final stop was at Spring Pond Park.
The program to award students who participated in the Poppy Poster Contest and Americanism Essay contest was held at the Legion Hall after.
Students from 4K to eighth grade participate in the Poppy Poster Contest. The red poppy of Flanders Field has been used as a remembrance to honor veterans for over 100 years.
This year's winners are:
4K: Bo Richardson, Aspyn Gilles, Hattie Holmstadt
Kindergarten: Emma Hassing, Emma Brantner, Avery Pommerening
Grade 1: Janessa Hemphill, Nolan Bartsh, Brailey Nevland
Grade 2: Hannah Bechel, Kaison Hewitt, Gus Elbe
Grade 3: Brooke Biederman, Laila Smith, Sherlyn Nunez
Grade 4: Gabby Rose Willgrubse, Baylee Pommerening, Makala Breunig
Grade 5: Dustin Albright, Benjamin Hassing, Gianna Holmstead
Grade 6: Makya Kannel, Levi Brantner, Dylan Zeilinger
Grade 7: Trichelle Smaller, McKenzie Bauer, Colin Batho
Grade 8: Carter Bensen (District Choice), Chloe Gransee, Beau Holt
The subject of this year's Americanism Essay contest was "How can we address and prevent veteran homelessness in our communities?"
First place winners from each grade level are:
Grade 3: Mary Peterson
Grade 4: Maggie Bechel
Grade 5: Gianna Holmstadt
Grade 6: Olivia Pullen
Grade 7: Reese Duden
Grade 8: Allyson Fleishauer
Grade 9: Blair Bechel
Grade 10: Kyle Malles
Grade 11: Hannah White
Grade 12: Mackenzie Wieser
Special Mention: Daisy Gonzales
Essays written by Mary, Gianna, Allison, Kyle and Mackenzie have been sent to state competition for their grade level. Thank you to all the students who wrote an essay and to the teachers who helped them.