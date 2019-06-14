Search
    Plum City Poppy Poster and essay winners announced

    By Herald Newsroom on Jun 14, 2019 at 2:42 p.m.

    The 2019 Memorial Day was a little "wetter" than usual, but as special as always. The Plum City American Legion Post #365 and its Auxiliary celebrate Memorial Day as a way to honor veterans and service members who have served and protected us.

    Post #365 went to each of the local cemeteries, Plum City High School and Plum City Care Center/Seasons, though shortened their presentations at each due to the weather. The final stop was at Spring Pond Park.

    The program to award students who participated in the Poppy Poster Contest and Americanism Essay contest was held at the Legion Hall after.

    Students from 4K to eighth grade participate in the Poppy Poster Contest. The red poppy of Flanders Field has been used as a remembrance to honor veterans for over 100 years.

    This year's winners are:

    4K: Bo Richardson, Aspyn Gilles, Hattie Holmstadt

    Kindergarten: Emma Hassing, Emma Brantner, Avery Pommerening

    Grade 1: Janessa Hemphill, Nolan Bartsh, Brailey Nevland

    Grade 2: Hannah Bechel, Kaison Hewitt, Gus Elbe

    Grade 3: Brooke Biederman, Laila Smith, Sherlyn Nunez

    Grade 4: Gabby Rose Willgrubse, Baylee Pommerening, Makala Breunig

    Grade 5: Dustin Albright, Benjamin Hassing, Gianna Holmstead

    Grade 6: Makya Kannel, Levi Brantner, Dylan Zeilinger

    Grade 7: Trichelle Smaller, McKenzie Bauer, Colin Batho

    Grade 8: Carter Bensen (District Choice), Chloe Gransee, Beau Holt

    The subject of this year's Americanism Essay contest was "How can we address and prevent veteran homelessness in our communities?"

    First place winners from each grade level are:

    Grade 3: Mary Peterson

    Grade 4: Maggie Bechel

    Grade 5: Gianna Holmstadt

    Grade 6: Olivia Pullen

    Grade 7: Reese Duden

    Grade 8: Allyson Fleishauer

    Grade 9: Blair Bechel

    Grade 10: Kyle Malles

    Grade 11: Hannah White

    Grade 12: Mackenzie Wieser

    Special Mention: Daisy Gonzales

    Essays written by Mary, Gianna, Allison, Kyle and Mackenzie have been sent to state competition for their grade level. Thank you to all the students who wrote an essay and to the teachers who helped them.

