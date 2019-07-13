In the school yard during recess, an older boy accepts defeat after he loses a coin toss. He is now designated as the swing-a-round operator.

Six other children cheer as they take a seat on the wooden slabs that are chained up to the apparatus.

Anderson chooses his seat, bending his elbows to hold on to the chains with his arms.

The operator grabs the center mast lever and begins pushing, sending the surrounding swingers into a swift flying circle around him.

After a few rounds, the children on the swing-a-round start dragging their feet on the ground to slow their ride and hop off, giving others a chance.

In June 2019, 88-year-old Anderson drags his feet in the same exact spot while he takes another ride, albeit a little slower than when he was in first grade, on the swing-a-round that has been refurbished.

The equipment was given a second life thanks to Michael Glenna, a self-employed welder-fabricator from River Falls. Glenna took on the project after Dennis Friese, who built his house on the school property in August 2018, asked him to consider the strange task.

"Most people would not have done this," Friese said. "There was just so much jumping through hoops, doing this or doing that differently. This would not have been done without Michael."

After researching the equipment, Friese found that the swing-a-round was originally from Mitchell Manufacturing Co. in Milwaukee. The company was established in 1896 and is still running today, now known as Mitchell Furniture Systems.

By 1930, the company released a line of playground equipment products which included whirls, slides, merry-go-rounds, teeter-totters, swings and flag poles.

The swing-a-round differs from a merry-go-round or a rigid whirl, where the seats are a stationary platform that do not swing out.

Glenna replaced every part of the original Clay Corners swing-a-round for safety, except the center mast which is still standing in the same location as it was when Anderson was a student. Glenna's handiwork replicates the original Mitchell design.

"I like the history," Glenna said. "The restoration was a challenge, but it was worth it."

The rustic wood for the replaced seats was taken from an old horse barn, which was a "perfect ticket" for this project, Glenna said. He replicated the original seats by chiseling the corners of the boards.

The new seats were attached with a different approach using metal clips, however, so Friese can remove the seats completely. Glenna also designed the six seats, which originally hung at 28 inches high, to hang at different heights to suit riders of different heights.

Friese would not release how much money he invested in the project and Glenna's work, though he said it was "enough".

Two of Friese's five grandchildren have taken rides on the historical swing-a-round, but Friese does not plan on giving rides to the public.

Friese's wife, Diane Friese, will be making a pennant to hang at the top of the center mast just like it hung in 1937, when Anderson took his first swings.