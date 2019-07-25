Anna Faffler presented Live Better Community Service Award

As a VRA, Faffler is responsible for managing the 24-hour crisis line for 6-8 hours at a time, multiple times each month. She takes calls from law enforcement, hospital providers, sexual assault victims, friends and family then provides information, referrals and advocacy.

Faffler works one-on-one to provide emotional support to the victim and make sure his/her voice is heard.

Faffler has more shifts than any of the other volunteers. In just under a year, she has worked 907 hour. All without any compensation and while completing her senior year at UW-River Falls.

Faffler's work at SART has inspired her to pursue a master's degree in counseling to serve victims of trauma and has been accepted into a graduate program in North Dakota.

"Although Anna will be leaving her volunteer position in August, we are incredibly grateful

for the many hours she has volunteered," said Ashley Bredeson, Advocacy and Outreach Coordinator, "and for the compassion and advocacy she has provided to victims of violence."

Nominations

Nominate a volunteer from the communities within our service area by completing the nomination form available at www.piercepepin.coop under Community, or contact the office at 800-924-2133. The deadline for the second quarter award is October 15, 2019.