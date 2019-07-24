Still in its infancy having been established less than a year ago, the area charity group comprises nine members and four rookies who have backgrounds in emergency medical services, dispatching and other healthcare and public safety fields. Their group also features two Stay Puft Marshmallow men who tag along for group appearances and events.

Each month the Ghostbusters seek out a community event for which they help out. Some of their experiences have included collecting over 2,000 K-Cups for Ronald McDonald House, raising $500 by participating in the Polar Plunge for Wisconsin Special Olympics, surprising a teenager who has autism and cancer with a birthday party, appearing at local parades and being in charity 5K walk/runs.

In July 2019, the group appeared in the River Falls Days Parade, the Kids Fun Run and debuted a "Slime a Ghostbuster" fundraising booth during the City Hall Non-Profit Booth exhibit. Participants paid a fee to shoot cannons filled with slime at the Ghostbusters members. Proceeds were donated to the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center.

"(We) take our love for this film and the characters and props created from it and put it to use to help the community in any way that we can. We take what we love and what makes us happy to help put a smile on the faces of the public regardless of age group," founder Darnea Olson said.

As the group grows, they hope to recruit and welcome more members. Those who are labeled as rookies are still in the process of earning their group patches.

The patches represent the unique identity of the local organization. The design features both the EMS Star of Life symbol and the Ghostbusters logo, a creative idea formed while drawing on an iPad program by Olson and approved by co-founder Zach Cira.

The local Ghostbusters group is not the only one of its kind. Similar charity groups connected with the famous Ghostbusters logo and characters can be found in other areas around Wisconsin and North America, though not every group boasts a "Medi-Corps" theme.

While the local group focuses on participating in events already established in local communities, Ghostbusters Medi-Corps hopes to begin hosting their own events in the future, Olson said.

To contact the group, find "Ghostbusters Medi-Corps" on Facebook.