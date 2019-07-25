RWHS band director giving the gift of flight

Now Marrs gives that feeling of freedom to area children through the Young Eagles Program, where he's flown more than 100 flights.

Marrs, a Red Wing High School band teacher for 16 years, is also a member of the Red Wing Airport Board and is the current Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter president.

When he's not teaching at the school or spending time with his family, Marrs is usually at the Red Wing Regional Airport, taking a trip around the area.

The Young Eagles Program is sponsored by the EAA and gives students ages 8-17 their first free ride in a small airplane. The program's goal is to inspire kids to consider aviation as a career.

Sensory experience

Marrs is a flight instructor as well and helps inspiring pilots learn the ropes of what it takes.

Marrs said when kids take the half-hour flight with him, it's a bit of sensory overload. Asking questions about how do you land, how fast you can go, and what does this button do fills their minds.

The benefit of flying in a small airplane, he says, is the view. Unlike commercial airplanes, these airplanes can fly lower, giving everyone who rides along a great view. Marrs said the usual flight for Young Eagles is going toward Maiden Rock, about 50-70 miles total.

Summer is the ideal time for flying, according to Marrs, because flying in inclement weather is for experienced pilots and those who have planes that are capable of withstanding those situations.

Wind is the greatest challenge a pilot like Marrs will face. He said that a wind moving 15 knots across the runway will make a pilot think twice before taking off.

Simply put, taking a small airplane out in bad weather is similar to taking a canoe out into whitecaps. You better know what you're doing, Marrs said.

In 2011, Marrs earned his pilot's license, something that is an expensive endeavor. Pilots aren't able to get their license until they are 17 years old, giving moments like the Young Eagles Program an incredibly valuable tool for potential aviation enthusiasts.

There are programs for adults to participate in, but they aren't free.

To learn more, visit www.1518.eaachapter.org.

Fly-in breakfast

The chapter will hold the annual Drive-in, Fly-in Breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at Red Wing Regional Airport. The breakfast is a major fundraiser for the chapter, with ticket prices being $20 for a family, $7 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under.

Often when Marrs brings his children in his airplane, the sound of the engine will put them to sleep. Marrs said he reminds them of how lucky they are to fly routinely in a small airplane, to get that same freedom he felt when he was growing up.