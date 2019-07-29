But when multiple concussions took Augustine out of the world of sports, she pursued an entirely different animal in the realm of extra curriculars.

Quite literally.

Augustine's grandmother encouraged her to show twin ram lambs in the Pierce County Fair nine years ago, and since then has expanded her love for showing animals by starting a hobby farm.

Consequently, Augustine found her way into Future Farmers of America (FFA) and joined the Parliamentary Procedure team through FFA her freshman year in high school where she learned to be comfortable speaking in front of crowds.

Augustine wrote for the Wisconsin Association of FFA's website: "When I was a freshman, I was a very shy girl, and I would only talk to the people that I was friends with. When I joined the parli pro team, it pushed me to come out of my comfort zone."

Flash forward to today, and Augustine has graduated from Ellsworth High School and is serving as an FFA vice president alongside four other state vice presidents.

"I am very honored to be able to get elected, not only because it was a goal of mine starting out four years ago when I was at my first state convention," Augustine said in a recent phone interview. "I'm very excited to represent Wisconsin and also the chapters throughout Wisconsin and meet new people and be able to help other chapters and members grow through this organization."

Augustine represents section two in Wisconsin's FFA, which consists of St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire counties and parts of Chippewa, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. There are ten sections total within Wisconsin's FFA.

Augustine was elected vice president June 12 at the State FFA Convention which took place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. There, candidates were put through a rigorous interviewing and testing procedure to pass as qualified for the different state officer positions.

Along with the five vice presidents, these positions include president, secretary, treasurer, reporter, sentinel and parliamentarian.

State officers must adhere to a tight schedule which requires them to travel approximately 8,000 miles during their one-year term. Officers also commit to personal growth, personal responsibilities, service to FFA and cooperation with others in an official document.

Updates and news on Ellsworth's FFA chapter may be found on Facebook at Ellsworth FFA Chapter - WI. More information about Wisconsin Association of FFA may be found at wisconsinffa.org