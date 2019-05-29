Search
    1,000s of Post-Its used for life-size sticky art at Ellsworth High School

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Adam Nirmaier’s Ellworth High School Vocational Art class students pose next to their life-sized mural of the cartoon superhero character Spiderman made out of Post-It Notes. Pictured (from left): April Gipford, Brianna Berenschot, Tanner Balluff, Jacob Carlson and Abby Karger. Not pictured: Dawson Peters. Photo courtesy of Adam Nirmaier.1 / 2
    Adam Nirmaier’s Ellworth High School Vocational Art class students pose next to their life-sized mural of the cartoon character Sonic made out of Post-It Notes. Pictured (from left): April Gipford, Brianna Berenschot, Tanner Balluff, Jacob Carlson and Abby Karger. Not pictured: Dawson Peters. Photo courtesy of Adam Nirmaier.2 / 2

    Five Ellsworth High School students have proven the common office item Post-It Notes can be used for more than your to-do list.

    Through a vocational art class, the students creatively completed two life-sized murals Friday, May 17 using over 1,000 Post-It Notes to create images of the comic book superhero Spiderman and the cartoon Sonic.

    Both of the characters represented in the art have movie trailers, Spiderman: Far From Home and Sonic the Hedgehog, which were recently released.

    "(This) wouldn't have been possible without consistent group effort and clear communication. Huge thanks goes to April Gipford (senior) and Mary Hanson (teacher aide)," Ellsworth High School art teacher Adam Nirmaier said.

    The murals will be on display until the end of the school year.

