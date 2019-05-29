Both of the characters represented in the art have movie trailers, Spiderman: Far From Home and Sonic the Hedgehog, which were recently released.

"(This) wouldn't have been possible without consistent group effort and clear communication. Huge thanks goes to April Gipford (senior) and Mary Hanson (teacher aide)," Ellsworth High School art teacher Adam Nirmaier said.

The murals will be on display until the end of the school year.