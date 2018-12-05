RF resident publishes Christmas-themed children's book

"The idea came to me late (or early) one morning last December," she said, "and even though it was 3 a.m., and I really wanted to go back to bed ... I was compelled to go to the computer and type up the first draft of this story."

Klecker-Sailor's book is about pieces of fabric lying on Mrs. Claus's sewing room floor.

According to Klecker-Sailor's synopsis:

"These pieces of fabric are simply scraps from her sewing. Each fabric piece is labeled with a letter of the alphabet A-Z; these pieces of fabric realize that alone they are good, but if they join forces Mrs. Claus would be able to create something beautiful to hang by her tree on Christmas Eve night. They all join, one by one, and then ask Mrs. Claus to sew them up to create a beautiful Perfectly Plaid stocking."

Klecker-Sailor said the message of the book is: "You are great alone, but join with others and you can be amazing!"

"Perfectly Plaid" will be released on Dec. 1, and will be available on Facebook at the page "Perfectly Plaid an ABC Book," at Freeman Drug in River Falls, and online at BarnesandNoble.com and amazon.com within the next couple weeks.

Copies are $10. Klecker-Sailor said all copies sold on Facebook or at Freeman Drug will be autographed.

The Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix County and Our Neighbors' Place Backpack Program will each receive 5 percent of the book's profits.

Klecker-Sailor said she chose to support these charities because they benefit children and adults.

Klecker-Sailor is a 1988 River Falls High School graduate, and now lives in River Falls with her husband Patrick.

Klecker-Sailor thanked illustrator, Lori DeMatteis for "a wonderful job illustrating this book."

Klecker-Sailor will hold a book reading at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth Public Library (312 W. Main St.)