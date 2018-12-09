Ellsworth Library Notes: Looking ahead

The Village of Ellsworth Finance, Purchasing & Buildings Committee is meeting with the architectural firm that was selected to help explore solutions to library space needs six years ago. The architects will give a presentation to the committee about a proposed library project. The committee will take all information into consideration, and will either decide that they are ready to make a recommendation to the full village board, or that more meetings are required to come to a decision. Unless posted as a closed session, municipal board and committee meetings are open to the public.

The entire collection of conceptual drawings created by the Design Ellsworth team will be on display at the library for the month of December. Drawings will also be sprinkled throughout town in various businesses and churches over the coming months. Stop in and get a glimpse of the potential future of Ellsworth!

Here's a little bit of what's scheduled at the library in December:

Dec. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. — Cookie Extravaganza for Teens. Bake and decorate a variety of cookies to taste and take home to your friends and family. Registration required.

Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. — Children's Author Visit. Michele Klecker-Sailor will read from her newest book, "Perfectly Plaid," during storytime.

Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. — Mrs. Claus visits. Join us for these storytime sessions with special guest, Mrs. Claus. All ages welcome. Each child will receive a picture book courtesy of Santa's better half.

Dec. 29 at 1:15 p.m. — After Hours Candy Land. If you missed it in October, here's your chance to participate in a fun after hours event where children get to travel on a life-size Candy Land board around the library. Stop and grab treats at Licorice Lagoon, Gummy Hills, Candy Cane Corner, and more recognizable Candy Land favorites. Registration required.

For more information about upcoming programs and available services, please visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273-3209, find us on Facebook, or see the library's website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.