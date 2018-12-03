Pop-folk trio sings Christmas at Sheldon

It'll be an evening of "classic holiday and winter selections, timeless and original material polished to a warm and welcoming glow," according to Sheldon spokesmen.

Or, in the words of singer Susan Passmore, "We have a lot of fun with this show."

Passmore, who also plays guitar and percussion, has been performing with Caroline Brooks, who also is a guitarist, and Kerri Ough, who plays keyboards, banjo and guitar, since the three first united in 2006 for a one-off performance.

She and Ough have an even longer history. Friends since childhood, they began singing together in choirs and school classes when they were in second or third grade, Passmore said.

"When we were around 18 we got really close singing together," she added. "But we needed Caroline (Brooks) for The Good Lovelies to be born."

From the beginning when they began to harmonize, she added, "there was something really magical about it. There's an intuition with singing, with harmony singing in particular. It's become very natural."

Brooks will admit, too, that she got "a tingly feeling" right from the start.

That magic has led to a catalogue of studio albums, EPs, a live album and a Christmas collection for the Toronto-based group.

And it has taken them all over Canada and the United States, to Europe and Australia; the United Kingdom and Germany are booked in early 2019. The Good Lovelies earned Canada's prestigious June Award in 2010 and were nominated again in 2012, plus they won four Canadian Folk Music awards.

They performed in Minnesota last spring — between tours to Europe and Australia — and are now making their annual Christmas trek through Canada and the Midwest.

"We like coming to other places, not just the big cities, and discovering neat theaters," Passmore said.

"It's nice to come back this time of year," she added. For one thing, it allows them to change up the music and focus on holiday and winter favorites.

Since all three write songs, they'll be performing original work as well as songs from seasonal albums. The music should be familiar to the Red Wing audience, she noted — Canadians and Americans share a fondness for the same Christmas classics.

During the course of their career, the trio has added tinges of pop, roots and jazz to their folk-pop performance, but reviewers attribute their success to the way their voices are interwoven in harmony, "powerful and pure, organic and inspiring."

In their latest album, "Shapeshifters," they pushed further into the mainstream with a more pop-influenced sound — but without giving up their own roots.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, The Good Lovelies "shed folk and step into luxuriant, nearly baroque pop."

Passmore acknowledged, "It was a bit of a change, but our roots are still there." Roots and folk are at the heart of their sound, she explained, "with a little more rootsy pop sound. ... It was a very fun experiment (into a) shifting soundscape."

As always, The Good Lovelies will be joined by Steve Zsiral on upright bass, Robbie Grunwald on keys and Mark Mariash on drums.

"This six-piece will have you humming along, laughing, and full of mirth by the show's end," Sheldon spokesmen said.

Albums and other merchandise will be for sale after the concert. For a preview, go online to www.goodlovelies.com.

Tickets to the concert are $28 to $33. Visit the box office, call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.