Ramblers fiddler Eric Hatling said the four dance events held each year throughout the fall and winter bring people closer in a time when togetherness is needed.

"It's kind of in this day and age, where everyone's so polarized and there's so much rancour, and it's something that communities can do to come together," Hatling said. "It's a community building thing."

All dancing levels are welcome to participate, as each dance is taught by caller Sue Hulsether on Feb. 16. The first half of the dance event will be geared toward adults with children from 7-8 p.m. and the second half will consist of more complex dances.

The acoustic ensemble Rush River Ramblers will perform music at the upcoming dance with Hatling's fiddle, an upright bass, a guitar and a banjo.

Hatling is a Spring Valley resident who has played with the Rush River Ramblers band for nearly 20 years. He said the style of music used for the barn dances is called Old Time, not to be interchangeably used with bluegrass.

"It's definitely related to bluegrass, bluegrass came out of Old Time," Hatling said. "A lot of people think of the music we play as bluegrass, but it's not really bluegrass because bluegrass is when you start getting into improvisations. The different musicians will take turns improvising on the theme of the song. We don't really do that, you're not there to showboat, you're there to create something that drives the dancers."

Social dances similar to the River Falls barn dances have a great influence on the West Coast around Portland, Ore. and Seattle, Wash., Hatling said. The younger generations are taking up the traditions of folk music and dancing while incorporating their own unique talents.

"It's interesting how it's evolved but it's quite active," said Hatling, who knows people involved in the west coast music and dance culture.

This local barn dance series originally came to River Falls through the work of Thomas Smith, his wife Krista Spieler, and Dick and Sue Beckham.

The four had attended dances in Maiden Rock before they ended. They continue to support the dances in River Falls, Hatling said.

The dances are sponsored by the River Falls Community Arts Base, River Falls Park and Recreation and the Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital. More information about the event and tickets may be found at www.riverfallscab.org

Hatling said he hopes to see more college-aged students attend the upcoming dances. It's an event that he said they would enjoy.

"I think it's just really fun when you have a good dance that's well-attended. You can just tell by the energy in the room that they're having a good time," Hatling said. "They're laughing, they're smiling."