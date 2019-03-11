Tre Vidas, a chamber music theatre production including for singing actress and trio (cello, piano and percussion), is based on the lives of three legendary Latin American women — Mexican Painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadoran Peasant Activist Rufina Amaya, and Argentinian Poet Alfonsina Storni. Music includes popular and folk songs from Mexico, El Salvador and Argentina as well as vocal and instrumental music by Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel and Osvaldo Golijov.

For more information, email nathan.riel-elness@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-3894.