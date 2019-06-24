Under the direction of associate conductor Akiko Fujimoto, the acclaimed ensemble should delight music lovers of all ages with a mix of well-loved popular and classical music.

Selections consist of "The Star-Spangled Banner;" Antonín Dvorák's "Carnival" Overture, Opus 92; Georges Bizet's "Farandole," from "L'Arlésienne," Suite No. 2; Aram Khachaturian's "Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia" from "Spartacus" Suite No. 2; Zequinha de Abreu's "Tico Tico," arr. Cliff Colnot; John Williams' Throne Room and End Title from "Star Wars;" "Armed Forces Salute," arranged by Bob Lowden; and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "1812, Ouverture solennelle" (Solemn Overture), Opus 49.

This concert is sponsored in part by the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation and the William H. Phipps Foundation.

The Lakefront Park band shell is located west of The Phipps Center at the corner of First and Locust streets. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Patrons are asked to respect the comfort of others by not smoking or bringing pets into the seating area.

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.