'Seussical the Musical' takes the stage in Prescott

"Horton Hears a Who," "Horton Hatches the Egg," and "Gertrude McFuzz," the characters and music will provide entertainment for the entire family.

The production is directed by Emily Ball with musical direction and sound production by Prescott

choral teachers Brittany Kamrath and Kristen Hofmeister, and choreography by Lydia Smith.

This is a full length, two act production that captures the tales of Seuss through the powerful

talent of Prescott students.

In the words of director Ball, "While it is true that 'Seussical' is immensely fun, if we look deeper, 'Seussical' has some powerful messages, from 'A person's a person, no matter how small' to 'When the news is all blue, just do as I do: Tell yourself how lucky you are.'"

In Act One, the Cat In The Hat springs to life from a child's imagination. Through song and

dance, the jungle world of Dr. Seuss emerges as Horton hears the voice of a Who all the way

from a planet the size of a dust speck, and Gertrude McFuzz grows a very large tail. The curtain

closes as Vlad Vladikoff loses the planet of Who in a field of clover.

When the curtain opens on Act Two, Horton is in search of the displaced Whos. In the process,

Horton ends up sitting on a bird egg and gets sold to a circus before learning that the planet

of Who has been found.

But troubles continue for Horton as the jungle animals put him on trial for talking to dust specks

and sitting on an egg. What happens to Horton? Will the Whos survive? Does the egg ever

hatch? Learn the answers to these questions and more as Prescott students bring "Seussical

the Musical" to the stage in the Performing Arts Center at Prescott High School. Fun for kids and adults, this two-act performance provides plenty of memories and messages for all!

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21; 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Tickets are available in advance for $10 ($8 student/senior) locally with cash or check at the high school and middle school offices, and at Ptacek's. Tickets can also be purchased online with credit or debit card at https://seuss2019.bpt.me. Tickets will be available at the door before each performance for $12 ($10 student and senior). All seating is general and doors open half hour prior to show time.

Prescott is also hosting the regional girls basketball game on Friday at 7 p.m., so Seuss

fans are encouraged to arrive early for best parking options or plan ahead in case parking

requires a longer than expected walk.