    RFCT aims to amuse with 'LOVE(ish!)'

    By Gretta Stark Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Beth and Nathan Ireland perform "Please Have a Seat, Someone Will Be With You Shortly," one of several one-act performances that make up "LOVE(ish!)" presented by River Falls Community Theatre Feb. 22-23 at Junior's Restaurant and Tap House. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    Denny Cooper (left), Barrie Mayer (center) and Michele Myrick (right) perform "Canker Sores and Other Distractions" at Junior's Restaurant and Tap House during the River Falls Community Theatre production "LOVE(ish!), An evening of one-act comedies." Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Kellie Burrows (left), Aleisha Miller (right) and Brett Severson perform "The Philadelphia" during the River Falls Community Theatre presentation "LOVE(sish!) an evening of one-act comedies." "The Philadelphia" is one of six short, comedic performances presented during the evening. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    The River Falls Community Theatre aims to amuse with its annual evening of one-act plays. This year's performance is titled "LOVE(ish)."

    The show, which opened at Junior's Restaurant and Tap House Friday Feb. 15, also runs Feb. 16, 22 and 23.

    Performances include:

    • "The Philadelphia" by David Ives, starring Kellie Burrows, Aleisha Miller and Brett Severson

    • "Canker Sores and Other Distractions" by Christopher Durang, starring Michele Myrick, Denny Cooper and Barrie Mayer

    • "Please Have a Seat, Someone will be With You Shortly," starring Beth and Nathan Ireland.

    The show also features the UW-River Falls Improv Troupe "Thugs-n-Crowd;" a River Falls High School Forensics piece, "The Rocking Chair" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, starring Sylvie Craig and Pari Schils; RFHS Forensics piece  “Elevator ER” by Jon Levin and performed by Dailyn Wold; and a comedy routine billed as "Rant" by John Mulaney, presented by Peter Bloch.

    The performances are split evenly with an intermission.

    The props and backdrop set the scene perfectly, while still allowing the audience room to stretch their imaginations with the shows.

    The performances are filled with witty banter and wordplay, particularly in "The Philadelphia" and "Canker Sores and Other Distractions," all of which are delivered with panache and feeling.

    The comedy acts also feature good use of physical comedy on stage, particularly in "Please Have a Seat, Someone Will Be With You Shortly," which starts with a brief, but effective physical comedy routine involving one character trying to catch the eye of another.

    The fact that two of the one-act plays are set inside restaurants, combined with the intimate setting at Junior's really helps draw the audience into the worlds portrayed.

    The stage is set in a separate room of Junior's which provides an intimate and cozy setting for an evening of drinks, appetizers, dinner, and of course, one-act comedies.

    "LOVE(ish!)" promises to amuse and entertain audiences.

    Show time each night begins at 7 p.m., and live pre-show music is offered. Doors open at 6 p.m. for drinks, appetizers and dinner. Junior's will offer a select menu.

    Tickets are sold at the door, and are $12 for adults and $8 for students with and I.D.

