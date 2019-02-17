COUNTRY PASTOR: A gentle question that deserves an answer

If I was a better photographer you would see more. You would see that the kids are Tanzanian orphans (in Tanzania an orphan is a child who has lost even one parent) attending a monthly gathering for games and a meal. There are over 30 orphans in the village of Lekura on Mount Kilimanjaro; a village I have visited several times. Usually the kids are laughing and running around but here they are waiting for the meal prayer and for their turn to eat.

In Lekura there is a group called the "Deacons." Their mission is to care for widows and orphans. I asked to sit in on one of the Deacon meetings because I was impressed with all the activities they host. At the meeting I was given a detailed report of the many ways the village looks after these two groups of vulnerable people. After the report was finished I asked a few questions.

Then, quite innocently, in response, they asked me a question: "What do Americans do for widows and orphans?" The question caught me off guard. I struggled to find words as my mind raced. I asked myself, "What do we do for widows and orphans?" In the end, my mouth talked but I didn't really answer their question. The answer was too stark to face directly.

What made their question so challenging was that money wasn't the issue. In Lekura there is a monthly event for widows and orphans whether there is money or not. The question is about caring for others and putting that caring into acts of service.

Their gentle question still haunts me. And now I give it to you:

"What do we do for widows and orphans?"

"Thus says the Lord of hosts, Render true judgments, show kindness and mercy to one another, do not oppress the widow, the fatherless, the sojourner, or the poor, and let none of you devise evil against another in your heart." ~Zechariah 7:9-10