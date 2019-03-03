Country Pastor column: Living in two worlds

As I write this column, I know that it will come out on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. For me, I am focusing on the journey to the cross. Our worship will focus on Jesus dying for us. We are thinking about those who are gathered around the cross, convinced that all they had hoped for has died. Jesus has died on the cross. What is good about that?

You, the reader, know the story. Jesus has risen. Death was not the end. He is alive! The tomb could not hold Jesus back. You are in a different world. You are able to celebrate, because you

know how the story ends. You and I have received complete forgiveness. We have been claimed by God. We know that death is not the end for us. Wow! What a great way to live.

And in honor of the late Paul Harvey, we know "the rest of the story." We know that, in the end,

Jesus' death is "good" because without it, we would not have the joy of Easter.

That is how it is for us Christians. We live in a world that obviously is not the perfect place God would want it to be. This is a fallen world. Even those who claim to have no faith, have no problem saying, "Nobody's perfect." Everybody thinks that things could be better than they are

in this world. We are in a Good Friday world; a world where death is all too real. One look at a globe, and we can point out all of the places that are in turmoil. Pain, sadness and death are not avoidable.

Yet, we are Christians. We are an Easter people. We also live in a world where Christ has come to set us free. We have been claimed, and we know what awaits us. We know we have a future

without pain, sadness and death. We have been promised the gift of eternal life with Christ. That puts us in a different world. It's not our "own little world," but a great big wonderful world. The world that Christ has promised to us is big enough for anyone who wants to see beyond Good Friday, and the world of death. Come and join us who are living in two worlds.

It's not always easy, to live in two worlds at once, but the benefits plan is outstanding. Come find out more about living in the Easter world at any of our local congregations. Why do I say that Christians live in an Easter world? Because I know what comes after Lent and the cross.

Have a happy Easter, today, tomorrow and always.