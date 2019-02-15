The 30-Day Challenge: A simple way to create daily workouts

I'm sure many people have heard of the 30-day Challenge as it's swept across the country over the last couple of years.

If you haven't, it's really simple. It's a monthlong program where you can work on strengthening particular parts of the body or the entire body as a whole.

READ MORE: Slim Down With RiverTown

The majority of these challenges can be found by doing a Google search and typing in 30-day challenge and whichever part of the body you want to focus on.

In the beginning of the challenge, the workouts may look to be easier than expected and that's quite all right. The workouts become harder and harder with each day and toward the middle and end of the month, you push yourself to higher degrees than expected.

For February, I'm doing a 30-day challenge to try and build strength in different muscles across my body. Each month will be a different part of the body, but I'm hoping by the end of the slim down challenge I won't need a 30-day challenge and it'll become more of a habit then a check mark system.

These 30-day challenges are a great tool to start working out on a daily basis. Most of these daily workouts last 20 to 30 minutes and I usually do them when I get up in the morning and before I have breakfast.

This month, I'm doing the 30-day challenge for my legs. Throughout the month, I'll be doing squats, leg lifts, mountain climbers and wall sits. I've done a few of these exercises before, but not on a consecutive basis like this challenge.

Next month, I'm hoping to move to arm workouts and the following month I want to shift to core or chest workouts. Every month will be a new challenge, but I'll also carry my workouts from past months and incorporate them into the current month.

If you're searching for a challenge and you aren't confident in the ones already created, you can make your own challenge. The main is to challenge yourself.

The workouts should slowly become more and more challenging each day, but not physically impossible. There should also be focus on particular parts to the body, so each part is getting a workout.

For example, if you create a challenge for your legs and you decide to do squats, lunges and mountain climbers, it won't be as beneficial. The reason why is because all three of those exercises focus on the upper parts of your leg and not the bottom parts of the leg.

Therefore, the top part of your leg will be stronger than ever, but there's no balance between top and bottom. The challenge should cover every aspect of the body to create balance and strength throughout the body.

I'm excited and looking forward to working on these challenges and I challenge you to work on a 30-day challenge as well. You don't need to start exactly on Feb. 1, but you can start on any day and at any time of the day.

If the workouts are harder, it means you're doing the challenge correctly because you will need to push yourself to higher degrees to achieve the maximum potential. I wish you the best of luck with the upcoming challenges.

Tip of the week from Vibrant Health

Goal Setting/Food Tracking

By Keri Lijweski, MD

Track what you eat and drink. By tracking what you consume each day, you can make sure that you're eating within your calorie goals to maintain your weight.

Be honest! Don't forget about the handful of M&M's or the spiced apple cider you had for a snack. It's OK to have snacks - just keep track of how they fit in each day.

Use a food journal, or choose from mobile apps such as MyFitnessPal or LoseIt.