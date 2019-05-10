Generosity goes beyond state lines

Even though First Choice Clinic is located in Minnesota, the St. Francis Knights of Columbus

recognize the value of this local organization and have supported its work for many years.

First Choice Clinic has been serving Red Wing and surrounding communities, like Ellsworth,

since 2006. First Choice Clinic has been sharing encouraging messages of sexual integrity

and healthy relationships with Ellsworth High School Students for more than 10 years. Additionally, First Choice Clinic meets with and shares those same messages with inmates at the Pierce County Jail on a weekly basis.

"It is so encouraging to receive the support of other faith-based organizations like the Knights of Columbus, as First Choice Clinic continues our work of positively influencing our communities," said Executive Director Mandy Fleming.

The funds donated will be used to continue outreach work.

To learn more about First Choice Clinic, call 651-267-4357 or visit www.firstchoiceclinicrw.com. You will find there are many ways to support the work of this local nonprofit organization— just as an example, they distributed more than 12,000 diapers to those in need and served 244 distinct clients in 2018.