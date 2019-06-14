To promote this effort, Pierce County Land Conservation and Pierce County Public Health are hosting a Well Water Testing Event to increase awareness to the potential issues within homeowners' well water. Homeowners residing in Clifton, Oak Grove or River Falls townships are invited to participate in this event on Sunday, July 21. Kit pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. and completed sample drop-off will be held until 8 p.m. that evening. The event will take place at Clifton Town Hall, Oak Grove Town Hall and River Falls Town Hall.

Pierce County is offering to cover 50% of the cost of the test in exchange for the ability to use testing data to better understand the water quality in the area. The cost to you will only be $26 (test kits are normally $52).

All residents must pre-register for the event by June 21. You can pre-register by sending a check made out to Pierce County Land Conservation (Pierce County Office Building, Room 12, 412 W. Kinne St., PO Box 67, Ellsworth, WI 54011) or by visiting the Pierce County website and paying with a credit card.

Pierce County has not conducted a coordinated well water testing since the 1980's, but is reviving this effort and hopes to collect data throughout the county over the next three years. This assessment will be used to better understand the overall quality of wells and groundwater in the area.

For more information, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/ and view the FAQs for the event.