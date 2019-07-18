101 Things To Do: St. Croix River Cruises in Hudson

Take a beautiful setting with bluffs rising above the St. Croix River, add in a comfortable cruise boat with a staff serving excellent food, and the result is a memorable afternoon or evening with the St. Croix River Cruises.

The company offers a variety of cruise options—wine tasting, fajita and margaritas, champagne Sunday brunch, theater brunch, comedy dinner, fireworks, Friday Italian dinner, fall colors, Oktoberfest and holiday cruises.

"There are a lot of people that don't have access to the river or don't have boats," said Kathy Jarvis, co-owner of St. Croix River Cruises with her husband and two sons. "It gives them an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery and the beautiful St. Croix River. It's a great river, and it is a relaxing cruise on the river with some great food."

Jarvis said the cruises run from Easter, if the ice is off the river, until late October or early November depending on the weather.

All cruises depart from and return to the dock at the Hudson Dike near Lakefront Park downtown.

In addition to the public cruises listed on their website, St. Croix River Cruises hosts many private cruises, according to Jarvis.

"We do a lot of weddings, anniversaries, corporate groups," she said, "so if people are looking to have something just for their group, we do private events throughout the whole summer. We have a wedding coordinator on staff, and she goes out and makes sure all the details are taken care of."

101 THINGS TO DO: Hok-Si-La Park in Lake City | Soldiers Walk Memorial Park in Arcadia | Cowling Arboretum at Carleton College

The variety of public cruises allows visitors to choose which cruises fit their schedules and interests.

"Some people like to go during the day," Jarvis said. "Our Sunday brunch cruise is very popular, because it is geared toward families. It is something to do on a great sunny Sunday afternoon."

Other cruises which are in demand include "a wine tasting cruise which sells out," Jarvis said. "The Oktoberfest cruise in the fall is very popular."

If you go...

Name: St. Croix River Cruises

Address: 98 Walnut St., Hudson, WI 54016

Phone: 651-436-8883

Website: https://stcroixrivercruises.com

Email: info@StCroixRiverCruises.com

Hours: See the website calendar for dates and times of each cruise

Cost: Prices vary with the type of cruise selected