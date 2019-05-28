City Administrator Jayne Brand said residents will be notified by the city May 28 of the water being turned off tomorrow while the pipe is dug up for repair.

A resident in the area reported to city hall there was seeping water and a damp spot for some time. Public works determined the needed repairs could wait until this Wednesday.

Residents have had water since the break was reported, Prescott Sewer and Water Superintendent Dennis Eaton said Thursday, May 23.

A Facebook post from the Prescott Police Department at 1 p.m. May 23 said those driving in the area should be cautious and not to go around or through any barricades that may be present.