2 injured in Diamond Bluff crash
Two people were hospitalized Saturday after the SUV they were in crashed on snowy Pierce County roads.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 2:36 p.m. Dec. 1 to Highway 35 south of 370th Avenue in the town of Diamond Bluff. Deputies said the driver, 39-year-old Ryan McGuire of Wyoming, Minn., was southbound on the snow-covered road when he lost control of a 2003 Chevy Suburban that crashed into a ditch and rolled multiple times.
McGuire and a passenger, 30-year-old Briana McGuire, where taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.
Red Wing firefighters and EMS crews, along with Ellsworth firefighters, assisted deputies at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.