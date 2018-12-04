Search
    Troopers say road conditions a factor in fatal Dunn County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:30 a.m.
    Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said the driver of this Ford Mustang (left) was killed after her car crossed into oncoming traffic Monday, Dec. 3, in Dunn County. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

    A Menomonie woman was killed Monday in a two-car crash that involved a Plum City driver.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash, reported at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Highway 25 near 420th Street in Dunn County, left 44-year-old Amy L. Kahl dead.

    According to troopers, Kahl's southbound Ford Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a northbound pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Jessica M. Bauer of Plum City. Bauer was not injured.

    Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol. A press release says road conditions at the time were "a mitigating factor."

