Spring Valley woman suspected of OWI in crash
Authorities said alcohol was a factor in a crash that injured a motorist Sunday, Dec. 9, in rural Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash, reported at 6:33 p.m. at County Road BB and 370th Street in the town of El Paso, involved a single-vehicle rollover. The vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Malibu driven by Spring Valley resident Julie A. Samlaska, was found on its roof.
Samlaska, 57, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of OWI. She was taken by Ellsworth ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin for her injuries, the extent of which was not released.
Ellsworth firefighters also assisted deputies on the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.