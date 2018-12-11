Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Spring Valley woman suspected of OWI in crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:57 p.m.

    Authorities said alcohol was a factor in a crash that injured a motorist Sunday, Dec. 9, in rural Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash, reported at 6:33 p.m. at County Road BB and 370th Street in the town of El Paso, involved a single-vehicle rollover. The vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Malibu driven by Spring Valley resident Julie A. Samlaska, was found on its roof.

    Samlaska, 57, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of OWI. She was taken by Ellsworth ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin for her injuries, the extent of which was not released.

    Ellsworth firefighters also assisted deputies on the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentowipierce county
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867
    randomness