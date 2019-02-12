Town of RF crash sends 2 to hospital

A 2003 Ford Focus, driven by 66-year-old Kent Smith of Beldenville, was heading eastbound on 690th Avenue. As he was crossing the intersection at County Road E, a 2010 Nissan Armada, driven by 35-year-old Kendra Behnam of Ellsworth, struck Smith's vehicle as she was heading northbound on County Road E. Both vehicles landed in the east ditch after the collision.

River Falls Ambulance took Smith to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries. River Falls Ambulance transported Benham to River Falls Area Hospital, also with undisclosed injuries. Two juveniles in Benham's vehicle were not injured.

River Falls Police, River Falls Fire and River Falls Ambulance assisted PCSO at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.