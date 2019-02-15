Three-vehicle collision leaves all uninjured in Prescott

According to a news release from the City of Prescott Police Department:

41-year-old Alison Ennenga of Prescott failed to yield when trying to cross Highway 10 and collided with a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Victoria Simones of River Falls. Simones was heading westbound on Highway 10.

Another vehicle heading eastbound, one driven by 40-year-old Derek Williams of Prescott, struck Ennenga's car in the rear.

Ennenga's car was severely damaged and later towed by Siewert's Towing. The two other vehicles were still drivable but had minor damage.

The Prescott police were assisted by River Falls Emergency Medical Services, the Prescott fire department and Pierce County Sheriff's department.