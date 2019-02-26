Search
    SV woman hospitalized after snowy town of Gilman crash

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 1:05 p.m.
    A pickup and car collided Monday, Feb. 25 on County Road CC in the town of Gilman after the pickup lost control and travelled into the oncoming lane after hitting a snowdrift. Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office

    A 19-year-old Spring Valley driver lost control when his pickup hit a snowdrift Monday, sending him into the path of another vehicle.

    At 6:35 a.m. Feb. 25, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department was notified of a two-vehicle crash with injury on County Road CC near 770th Avenue in the town of Gilman.

    Cooper Stevens, who was heading southbound in his pickup, hit a snowdrift, lost control and travelled into the pathway of a northbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Linda Crandall of Spring Valley.

    Spring Valley Area Ambulance transported Crandall to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Stevens was not injured.

    Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance assisted PCSO at the scene.

