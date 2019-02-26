SV woman hospitalized after snowy town of Gilman crash

At 6:35 a.m. Feb. 25, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department was notified of a two-vehicle crash with injury on County Road CC near 770th Avenue in the town of Gilman.

Cooper Stevens, who was heading southbound in his pickup, hit a snowdrift, lost control and travelled into the pathway of a northbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Linda Crandall of Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Area Ambulance transported Crandall to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Stevens was not injured.

A southbound pickup, operated by Cooper Stevens, 19 from Spring Valley, WI, hit a

Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance assisted PCSO at the scene.