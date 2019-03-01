Search
    Ellsworth youth hospitalized after snowmobile crash

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 3:51 p.m.
    An Ellsworth juvenile struck a snowbank while operating a snowmobile, went airborne and was ejected from the snowmobile Thursday, Feb. 28 in the town of Trimbelle. Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office

    At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to a snowmobile crash with injury on 450th Avenue near County Road OO in Trimbelle Township.

    A 15-year-old Ellsworth resident was transported to Regions Hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries after the snowmobile the juvenile was operating struck a snowbank. The youth was ejected from the snowmobile when it went airborne.

    Ellsworth Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire assisted PCSO on the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation at this time.

