Ellsworth youth hospitalized after snowmobile crash
At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to a snowmobile crash with injury on 450th Avenue near County Road OO in Trimbelle Township.
A 15-year-old Ellsworth resident was transported to Regions Hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries after the snowmobile the juvenile was operating struck a snowbank. The youth was ejected from the snowmobile when it went airborne.
Ellsworth Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire assisted PCSO on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.