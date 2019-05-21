At about 4:05 a.m. May 17, 2019, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 35 near 77 th Street in Hager City.

The driver, 57-year-old Bruce Spitzack, was traveling northbound on State Highway 35 in a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis when he crossed the centerline and entered the south ditch. Spitzack's vehicle struck an embankment and rolled over. He had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.

Ellsworth Fire, Red Wing Fire, Red Wing Ambulance and Life Link III assisted Pierce County Sheriff's Office at the scene.